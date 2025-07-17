Judge’s Ruling Sparks Controversy Over Seattle’s Nude Beaches
There's quite a bit of controversy right now in the Seattle Tacoma area regarding nude beaches, and it's not just because people are lying around naked. There have been many lawsuits over the last couple of years regarding nude beaches and whether they should be allowed at all.
The one that's been publicized most recently is the legal action regarding Denny Blaine Park.
According to seattletimes.com,
‘King County Superior Court Judge Samuel Chung ordered on Monday the city of Seattle submit a plan for eliminating public acts of masturbation and sex — as well as “nudity as constituted” — at the 2-acre beachfront plot within two weeks.’
For the people that live in the area, it's not just the nudity but everything else that seems to surround it. Obviously, there's opposition arguing that nudity in the park has been accepted for decades.
Some residents were arguing that the problems in the park were so bad that they should actually close the park to any visitors, at least temporarily.
The judge in his ruling said. “I am finding that nudity as constituted at the park does constitute public nuisance,” And now the city has to step up and come up with a plan to shut down nudity in the park.
One thing to keep in mind is that nudity is not considered illegal in the state unless it becomes an “affront” and then it becomes illegal.
Now, for at least the short-term Denny Blaine Park is closed to nudity.
So, you're going to have to find another place to go to get rid of those tan lines.
