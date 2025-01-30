19 Cent Burgers are back at Dick’s in Seattle ends today

If you know me, you know about my true and abiding love affair with fast food. For better or worse, it started decades ago when I was in high school, and McDonald's came on the scene in Burien. You could buy an entire lunch for a dollar and being a guy, one of our pastimes was seeing how few bites would be required to eat an entire McDonald's hamburger. (It almost killed me, but I managed to do it in one.)

There are several other iconic burger places in the Seattle area like Lou’s in Burien and Dick's Drive-in.

These days, Dick’s Drive-in has several locations around Seattle. They're still very successful, and they're celebrating their 71st anniversary by providing you with the opportunity to get a Dick’s Burger for 19 cents. Now I have to admit I'm a little late on this because it turns out they've been celebrating this all week.

According to SeattleTimes.com,

‘Dick’s Drive-In customers can use their spare change to get a 19-cent hamburger or cheeseburger.

Tuesday at the Wallingford, Capitol Hill and Lake City locations in Seattle;

Wednesday on Queen Anne in Seattle, at Bellevue’s Crossroads and in Federal Way; and Thursday at the Crown Hill location on Holman Road in Seattle, plus the outposts in Edmonds and Kent.’

OK, it's my fault. I should have seen this sooner, but you still have this Thursday (1/30) to celebrate with a 19-cent hamburger.

Now, there are a few things you need to know. First of all, yes, there's going to be a line. Second of all, you can only get one hamburger (or cheeseburger) at that price, you can't stand in line and then order 10 hamburgers for 19 cents each. That's not going to happen.

Dick’s Drive-in is the place of choice for Celebrities in the Seattle area as well, including Sir Mix-a-lot, Macklemore and the Blue Scholars.

Other than being late getting this information to you, my only other regret is that I can't make a road trip and score a 19 cent Dick's Drive-in hamburger for myself.

A little bit of Seattle fast food history.

