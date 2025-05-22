Everybody knows that I love me some fast food. Over in Seattle, that love affair first started with Lou’s Drive-in in Burien back when I was in grade school. Then when I was in junior high, McDonald's arrived on the scene. I've sampled other fast food in the Seattle area, including Burger Master, but the one place I have never been to is Dick's Drive-in and now they will have a tenth location.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘The South Everett branch at 1629 Center Road, the 10th Dick’s franchise to date, is the farthest north that the family-owned chain has expanded since founders Dick Spady, Warren Ghormley and Dr. B.O.A. “Thom” Thomas opened their first restaurant in Wallingford in 1954.’

When Dick’s Drive in opens a new location, they are not bashful and make a big deal out of it. Their customers love to come to these events, it's not unusual for lines of teenagers to form around the block and for people to actually sleep in their cars in the parking lot overnight waiting to get the first deals of the day.

The new location is coming to South Everett. 1629 Center Rd.

Back in 2018, a Seattle Times poll proclaimed Dick's Drive in to have the best burger in town. That's quite an accomplishment considering there's a whole lot of different kinds of burgers in the Seattle Tacoma market.

My judge of a good burger place is not necessarily the burger, but the sides, like French fries and onion rings. How good are they? That really tells the story for me.

The story of Dick’s Drive-in goes all the way back to 1954.

Dick’s Drive-in has been a popular spot, day or night ever since. I still haven't had a chance to eat a burger at Dick's Drive-in, but the next time I go to Seattle, you know they're on my list.

