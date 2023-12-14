Back when I was a kid, we didn't get board games for Christmas. We played board games for Christmas.

We were up early to see what was under the tree, but we had to wait for dad to get up because he had to set up the camera and light bar so he could film the whole thing. There were four of us kids, so we would play board games while we were waiting. Candyland or Sorry might come out, possibly Chutes And Ladders. Then dad would be ready and the Christmas wrapping carnage would begin.

Afterward, we would eat Christmas snacks and the serious games would come out.

The Game Of Life, Clue, Risk, and the big one, Monopoly. It does not matter what year you pick, Monopoly was the game of choice for our house, and the majority of homes in the United States. That's when you started learning your odds of winning Monopoly.

Now we have several variations of Monopoly on the market. Monopoly Travel World, Monopoly For Kids, Monopoly Animal Crossing, Monopoly Super Mario, even a Monopoly Cheaters Edition, and so many more to choose from. In its history so far, Monopoly has sold over 275 million units (and counting). In fact, it's the best selling board game of all time.

So you can take your Uno, Backgammon, and Stratego. Monopoly is where it's at. Until Operation comes out of the cupboard, then look out.

