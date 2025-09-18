Are you curious about electric vehicles? Do you want to see a whole bunch of them in one spot? You can talk to the owners, ask questions, and some will even give you a ride. (Well, maybe.)

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Sunday, October 5th, will be your chance. Plug in NCW is having their third annual EV lineup at the Pybus public market Sunday morning October 5th from 7:30 to 9:30. (Yeah, I know it's early.)

For those of us that drive electric vehicles, Drive Electric Month is kind of a big deal. It's a way for us like minded goofballs to get together, admire each other's rides, shoot the breeze, and answer questions for people that are curious about a lifestyle without buying gasoline.

According to electrek.com,

‘Drive Electric Month is an annual event organized by Plug In America, the Electric Vehicle Association, EVHybridNoire, Drive Electric USA, and the Sierra Club. This is the event’s 15th year. It started in the US as National Drive Electric Week, but for the last few years, some events have been hosted in other countries as well.’

I started driving electric about 8 years ago. It started out as an experiment. I leased a small electric car to find out if A, I liked it and B, was it actually worth it, and I discovered, yes, it is, and yes it was.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer loading...

Up until about six months ago, I had a backup gasoline vehicle but then an opportunity popped up for me to get a really cool vehicle made by a company called Arcimoto and I couldn't pass it up, So I traded in the minivan, bought the Arcimoto, and I've been 100% electric ever since.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer loading...

Now let me clarify something.

I'm not your average tree hugging, earth first, kombucha drinking, crock wearing, weirdo. I'm just an old guy that likes technology and doesn't like to buy gas.

Sometimes I think about my dad. He was a real genuine old school do-it-yourself mechanic. There were not many things that he could not repair on a car, and he loved his cars. But I think if he were alive today, he'd be looking at electric vehicles and thinking “Damn, this is pretty cool.”

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

There are several Drive Electric Month events in Eastern Washington and if you have an interest, you are invited to drop in and check it out, no charge, no judgment, just come and look around, and talk to people.

In Wenatchee.

Sun, Oct 05 at 7:30 - 9:30 am PDT

Pybus Public Market, Wenatchee, WA

In Yakima.

Sun, Sep 28 at 9:00 am - 1:00 pm PDT

Yakima, Yakima, WA

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

In the tri-cities.

Sat, Sep 20 at 10:00 am - 2:00 pm PDT

REACH Museum, Richland, WA

In Everett.

Everett Community College EV car show

Fri, Oct 10 at 10:00 am - 2:00 pm PDT

Everett Community College, Parking Lot D, Everett, WA

In Moscow, ID.

Electric Transportation Fair

Sun, Sep 21 at 12:00 - 3:00 pm PDT

1040 Rodeo Dr., Moscow, ID

Get EV questions answered or test drive one at Drive Electric Month, in your area

Home - Plug In America



Internet Roasts WA Guy Ticketed in HOV Lane with a Mannequin Gallery Credit: Canva-Getty



