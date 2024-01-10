If you like to drive and like hot dogs here is a job for you.

Looking for a job that offers you the opportunity to travel the United States? Have I got a deal for you, drive the Wienermobile.

According to Fox News,

“Hot dog-maker Oscar Mayer Announced on Monday that its Wienermobile Spokesperson application is officially active.”

Yes, it's the Wienermobile, a vehicle that captures the imagination of preteens all around the world. It's a great marketing campaign that seems to have worked for them for many years.

Mark Frankhouse/TSM

Fox News says,

“The brand is on the hunt for 12 new "Hotdoggers" to drive the company's 27-foot-long, hot dog-shaped rides around the U.S. The job is a one-year, full-time paid gig, starting in June 2024, that offers the opportunity for fans to become Oscar Mayer spokespeople on the road. Hotdoggers will travel about 20,000 miles each year, visiting at least 40 U.S. cities and attending more than 1,200 events, according to a press release.”

This is a good marketing campaign for Oscar Meyer, but I can't help thinking there are other opportunities out there that might work better. One popular strategy is partnering with other products, TV shows and movies in order to put your product out there and give it a new twist.

Oscar Meyer could partner with Blendjet and come up with the “Wienermobile Smoothie”. (OK, on second thought, not such a good idea.)

blendjet.com

How about partnering with The Motor Trend Channel. They could take the Wienermobile to “Hot Rod Garage” and have a new turbocharged LS motor dropped into it. That would be a fun episode. (mmm hot dogs and burnt rubber.)

They could get it placed in the next “Fast and Furious” movie. Vin Diesel drives the Wienermobile off a cliff and lands on a giant grill. (Don't forget the mustard.)

"Fast X" Mexico City Premiere - Red Carpet Getty Images

Don't even get me started on the marketing possibilities of partnering with Viagra.

American Pharmaceutical Company Pfizer Propose To Takeover British AstraZeneca Getty Images

If I didn't love my job so much, I would want to do something like this. This would be fun.

I wonder if there is a hot dog per diem.