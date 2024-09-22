This photo, will soon turn into a meme.

So just imagine you're a Washington State Patrol officer in Kitsap County. You're working in the office and all of a sudden you hear a crash, and you go outside to investigate and lo and behold. A vehicle has crashed into the side of your office taking out your heat pump system and either by accident or design, has managed to crash just below a banner on the wall warning drivers to pay attention and drive sober. (Yes, I know, It's ironical.)

Police DUI Checkpoint welcomia loading...

according to Fox13Seattle .com,

‘A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) after crashing into the Washington State Patrol's (WSP) Bremerton District Office in Kitsap County, according to Trooper Katherine Weatherwax.’

The unnamed suspect was taken to the hospital for observation. And medical evaluation.

The unfortunate part of this story, from my point of view, is that we still have people driving impaired and not realizing that they should just either get a ride home or sleep it off in the car.

The arresting officer, Trooper Weatherwax. Posted a photo of the accident scene on her official X account. (really, official X account) which I'm sure in short order will turn into the meme of the week.

Gavel, Alcoholic Drink & Car Keys on a Gradated Background - Drinking and Driving Concept. Andy Dean loading...

Needless to say, if you decide to tie one on, make some plans. A designated driver, An Uber, Or just ride the bus.

No word so far on how the arrested individual is doing.

I'm sure that they have had better nights.

Suspected drunk driver crashes into 'driver sober' sign | FOX 13 Seattle

15 Drunkest Counties In New York State Revealed For 2024 Earlier this year, the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute released its 2024 County Health Rankings and Roadmaps report , which is meant to raise awareness about factors that can impact health outcomes and disparities nationwide. To determine the rates of excessive drinking per state, researchers used self-reported data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance system.

According to the research and data , here are the top 15 "drunkest" counties in all of New York State: Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler





7 Car Issues Guaranteed To Get You Pulled Over In Montana Here are 7 vehicle issues that could get you pulled over or a ticket from law enforcement in the state of Montana Gallery Credit: Nick Northern



