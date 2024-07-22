Dyson headphones? Think of it as a noise vacuum for your ears.

My job requires that I wear headphones. Typically, I'll wear headphones for up to three or four hours a day. Over my life, I have owned at least 15 to 20 pairs of headphones going back to the 70s. (Koss Pro 4AA.) You might say I am a headphone connoisseur. (I'm wearing headphones right now.)

Full disclosure here.

I am not a fan of wireless headphones. As far as my headphone tastes go, I'm definitely an analog hard-wired kind of guy. I have used headphones from Sennheiser, AKG, Koss, Grado and Audio Technica, my preferred work headphones right now. I've have also had the opportunity to try out headphones priced in the thousands of dollars. (Some of them might be worth it)

So, imagine my surprise when I noticed an advertisement for new headphones from Dyson. I had no idea that Dyson was doing headphones. (I hope they don’t suck) After looking at the article, I realized that they had dabbled in headphones a few years earlier during COVID. A headphone face mask combo. (not my first choice)

The Dyson OnTrac over the ear noise canceling blue tooth headphone. Looks slick, has a battery that they say will give you 55 hours (about 2 and a half days) of use before it needs a re-charge and is a bit pricey at about $700. I have to say, I've never spent $700.00 on a pair of headphones in my life. (Not even on a bet.)

The fact that they are wireless headphones has me bothered just a little bit because the audio must reach them via Bluetooth and I'm not a big fan of digitally compressed audio. I don't particularly like MP3s. When I listen to music in my car, I prefer full bandwidth audio if possible. I realize that I need to deal with compressed audio in this digital age so sometimes it’s unavoidable.

What I would really like to know is how good is their digital compression and decompression? They claim that their audio bandwidth ranges from 6 hertz to 21 kilohertz. (I will believe that when I hear it.) You need to realize that most human beings can't hear above 17 kilohertz. (And that's on a good day.)

So, to put it bluntly. The Dyson OnTrac headphones are not in my price range. I would, however, love to try them out. I seriously doubt that Dyson is going to send me a pair to try out anytime soon. But if they do, I will let you know. If there are any good.

Maby, I will see them at CostCo.

