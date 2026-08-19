WA. #3 in Early Bird Rankings, Montana Leads Nation In Night Owls

What time do you wake up in the morning on a regular workday? I get up stupid early, but that's because I need to be at work by 4:00 AM. What about you?

One of the reasons I like to get up as early as I do is because it gives me a little time to settle my thoughts while relaxing for a little bit before I dive into the daily frenzy that is my normal workday.

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According to a survey conducted by Coventry Direct. (over 2400 people surveyed) Washington state is full of early risers.

According to coventrydirect.com/blog/early-bird-night-owl-states/,

‘Whether you’re an early bird or a night owl, everyone seems to have a natural rhythm. That got us wondering whether those rhythms change depending on where you live. To find out, we surveyed Americans across the country about their sleep schedules, daily routines, morning and nighttime habits, and when they feel most productive. We analyzed those responses to determine which states are home to the most early birds and which are filled with night owls.’

The idea is that there are some people that just feel better getting up early in the morning, and those people are not necessarily evenly distributed across the country. There are some states that have earlier risers than others.

Screen shot / coventrydirect.com/blog/early-bird-night-owl-states/ Screen shot / coventrydirect.com/blog/early-bird-night-owl-states/

Let's look at the top five "early bird" states.

Based on residents’ daily routines, energy levels, sleep schedules, and morning preferences, what are the top five states?

#5 was Idaho. With a score of 73.89.

Based on the survey, Idaho residents say they like to go to bed early and get up early enjoying a “nice quiet morning.”

#4 Was Vermont with an early bird score of 74.12.

Based on the survey, most Vermont residents feel that they like to get up early because it makes them more “alert, focused, and productive.”

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#3 was our very own Washington state .

With an early bird score of 85.17.

A majority of Washington residents said they'd like to get up early, enjoying the morning from the time they get up. Others say it takes them a little longer to get out of bed once that early alarm goes off.

#2 was Arizona with an early bird score of 85.25. Typically, early birds in Arizona like to get up before 7:00 AM, and almost half of those people do it even when it's not a workday.

#1 was Missouri, with an early bird score of 91.66. People surveyed from Missouri scored highest on most early bird questions, including going to bed earliest.

Screen shot / coventrydirect.com/blog/early-bird-night-owl-states/ Screen shot / coventrydirect.com/blog/early-bird-night-owl-states/

What about night owls?

On the opposite end of the spectrum from early birds, we have night owls. We're not going to go through the whole list, but certainly the number one night owl state turned out to be...

Montana. With a night owl score of 80.64, 63% of the people surveyed from Montana consider themselves night owls; that's 20% more than any other state. 39% of those surveyed say that they wake up after 8:00 AM in the morning.

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So, how do you fit into all these descriptions? When I was younger, I could have been described as a night owl, but when I became a broadcaster, and a morning drive broadcaster at that. Out of necessity, I became an early bird.

As I get older, I have to maintain my sleep schedule more strictly.

The idea of being late to bed and early to rise does not work for me anymore.

