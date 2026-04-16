When it's time to get away from the crowd for a little bit and find a place to just chill out, relax and enjoy the quiet. You might want to check out one of these two small town locations that are just a little bit out of the way and have a lot of charm.

According to Seattletimes.com,

‘Way out in Eastern Washington, roughly four and a half hours from Seattle by car, Dayton, Columbia County, and Waitsburg, Walla Walla County, have just enough to intrigue. Each has a great hotel and bar. There’s food and hiking or biking nearby. And there’s a different kind of quiet.’

Your first stop might be.

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Consider visiting Waitsberg. You'll find the town in Walla Walla County, just about 10 miles from Bluewood Ski Resort On Hwy. 12. You will find the Royal Block Hotel there. The original building back in 1888 opened at a hotel, but over the years it's had many lives. Recently renovated in 2021, it now has a wine bar and 5 rooms to rent. It doesn't get much more “small town” than that.

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Screen shot / airbnb.com Screen shot / airbnb.com loading...

You will see exposed brick floors, floor to ceiling windows, and no TV. This place is more about the experience and less about the connectivity. Nearby is a great little coffee shop. (Wolfling Coffee) And an excellent restaurant (Bar Bacetto).

Here is another option

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Go to Columbia County in Eastern Washington and visit the town of Dayton. There you will find “Hotel Hardware”. The building dates back to 1890, originally constructed by Jacob Weinhard. Weinhardt's original goal was to create a lodge and hotel. Over the years, the building has been home to a Grocery store, a hardware store, and several bars came and went before it was purchased in 2023 and eventually became Hotel Hardware.

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Screen shot / hotelsone.com Screen shot / hotelsone.com loading...

Hotel Hardware has 15 rooms, starting at about $120.00 a night, and if you're up for a cocktail, check out the Bobcat Room.

In the morning, breakfast is available at the nearby “Locally Nourished”. A kind of combination retail space, coffee shop, and restaurant.

If you're looking for quiet with a small-town vibe. You will probably find either of these two options in Eastern Washington. Enjoyable.

