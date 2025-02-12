Egg prices in WA making you crazy? Are egg substitutes worth it?

The price of eggs still continues to skyrocket in Washington state. I have a tradition. Sunday morning my girlfriend and my youngest son all gather at Jimmy's Diner in East Wenatchee, and we have breakfast. Then we hit Costco before the doors open and do our whirlwind sunday shopping that takes about 15 minutes.

Two weeks ago, I was informed that my bacon and cheese omelet was going to cost $0.50 more because the price of eggs was going up. Honestly, that didn't bother me a whole lot, $0.50, I'll take that. I want my omelet! It didn't taste $0.50 better, but it was all right.

So, this got me thinking, eggs are now averaging anywhere from 6 to 8 Dollars a dozen in Washington state. (I'm told they're cheapest at Costco). Are people starting to think about egg substitutes as an alternative?

According to msn.com,

‘Dandrea-Russert points out that plant-based substitutes provide the same essential nutrients found in eggs, such as vitamins A, E, and B, as well as choline, selenium, iron, and zinc, while also offering fiber, which is not found in eggs.’

I don't know that there's going to be an egg replacement for my bacon cheese omelet, but there are possibilities for replacing eggs for different recipes that you might be Preparing.

There are several substitutes that you can use that have the same attributes as eggs. You can substitute 1/4 cup of Greek yogurt for one egg. Here's one you probably haven't heard of, Aquafaba. That's the liquid that you would find in a can of chickpeas. Applesauce can work well for you. 1/4 cup equals 1 egg.

There are several other options you can use as well but remember I don't think you can use any of these in my bacon and cheese omelet.

I guess I'll see you at Jimmy's Diner this Sunday.

(By the way, the waffle iron is broken.)

