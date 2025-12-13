This is the time of year when everybody worries about package delivery. But in metro areas like Seattle, it's even more of an issue because of how difficult it is to navigate the streets in the downtown area. So much so that the Seattle City Council decided to step in and make a few changes to help out.

According to axios.com,

‘Seattle is giving deliveries a two-wheeled makeover with the launch of its Commercial E-Cargo Bike Program, aiming to trade bulky delivery vans for nimble electric bikes that move goods faster and with fewer emissions. The Seattle City Council cleared the way in September by recognizing commercial e-cargo bikes as legal vehicles and giving SDOT authority to permit curbside parking.’

Is it necessary?

Delivery of food and packages in the Seattle metro area has increased dramatically. Deliveries nearly doubled between 2020 and 2021. (Admittedly during COVID) However, the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) believes that these kinds of deliveries will increase by 42 percent by 2050. Meanwhile, congested roads in downtown Seattle will continue to get worse. SDOT Believes E-cargo bikes will be able to make deliveries 60% faster and make it 40% cheaper.

The city council is paving the way for local businesses that want to use E-cargo bikes by offering special designated curb zones for parking. All a business has to do is fill out an application for a free permit.

E-cargo bike options

Your average zero emission E-cargo bike is designed to handle loads of up to 1000 pounds with options of a flatbed trailer or possibly even refrigerated or an enclosed option.

I think it's a great idea, but then I'm not the one that must ride it and try and navigate the steep Seattle streets.

