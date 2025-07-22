When you're trying to decide what the best job is for a class 8 Electric Semi, you only have to answer a few questions. What is the best job for a vehicle that only needs to travel a fixed distance before it needs to be refueled (Or charged.)? Will the vehicle have the horsepower and torque needed in order for it to pull its payload? Will the vehicle be easy to operate and cheaper to maintain and repair?

The Northwest Seaport Alliance Working with logistics experts at Zeem solutions are in the process of deploying 19 Class 8 electric semi tractors to the Seattle-Tacoma Gateway. These rigs will be used in a pilot program to prove the feasibility of moving freight from port to warehouse and back using electric class 8 tractors.

A $6.2 million grant from the Washington State Department of Transportation will help fund this project and will not only supply 19 Class 8 electric semi tractors but also the support facilities to make them run, Including charging stations.

According to electrekcom,

‘In a bid to help make electrification an even more compelling option for PNW truck fleets, the new Zeem facility won’t just serve its fleet of 19 electric semi-trucks – the project also includes a charging depot that will be able to serve up to 250 electric vehicles per day, with overnight parking capacity for up to 70 vehicles, including heavy-, medium-, and light-duty vehicles.’

According to a press release nearly 4000 short haul trucks Serve the ports of Seattle and Tacoma. The new charging facility will be located just off the new I-5 exit ramp just South of Seatac Airport on SR-99 close to warehouses and distribution centers that see Constant Traffic and truck deliveries.

Frito Lay in California have already done their own feasibility studies using Electric Class 8 semi tractor trailer systems (The Tesla Semi.) and have been very pleased with the results.

