Based on state. How much money could you save by driving an EV?

There seems to be some debate about whether electric Vehicles or EVs Are A, affordable. And B, will save you money. First off, I will concede that most EVs are a little more expensive than their gas-Powered Counterparts. Although over the last half year that's rapidly changing.

Full disclosure here, I do own an EV, and I drive it to work every day.

The question I want to address this time around is, are they cheaper to operate? And the interesting thing is there's an organization that has put together an interactive map of the United States to show in what states EVs are actually cheaper to run, and it gives you a ballpark figure of how much cheaper.

According to insideevies.com,

‘The newly updated EV Fill Up Tool clearly illustrates how much you can save on gas by going electric in each state. It offers one big takeaway: No matter where you live in the U.S. or which specific model you buy, an EV will likely save you money on fuel.’

If you want to find out more, and there's a lot to find out click on “EV fill up tool”. (In bold in the above paragraph.)

It's an interactive map of the United States from energyinnovation.org that gives you information on vehicle efficiency in each state. (it's fun to play with.) Above the map, you'll find a drop-down menu that will allow you to select the type of vehicle you currently drive compared to an electric vehicle of the same type or style. (Luxury gas SUV as opposed to luxury Electric SUV.) One thing to take note of based on the map, their estimation of the actual expense of gasoline in Washington state is a little inflated.

What they're trying to do is not just demonstrate how much it costs to fill up an EV battery. They're trying to show you the cost savings in miles driven.

For context, if I were driving my Dodge Grand Caravan minivan, I would average about 21 miles to the gallon. At a current gas price of $3.80 a gallon I could drive that same 21 miles in my electric SUV In Chelan County for 17.55 cents.

If you're living in Chelan or Douglas counties in Washington state the money savings indicated on the interactive map will actually be much greater because we have the cheapest electricity not only in Washington state, but in the entire United States.

It's just something to think about.

Here’s How Much An EV Could Save You, Based On Your State (insideevs.com)

EV Fill Up Savings 2024 Update - Energy Innovation: Policy and Technology



