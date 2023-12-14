Now you can get drunk on Doritos.

I don't know about you, but I like the occasional Dorito. OK, the occasional bag of Doritos. (Look, if I'm supposed to have a smaller serving, they should put it in a smaller bag.) Well, there is something new under the sun, and it's a Dorito flavored Alcoholic beverage. (From this point on we'll refer to it as spirits.)

The announcement was made through a press release from Frito lay. (12/12/23)

" Doritos today unveiled a collaboration with global flavor innovator Empirical:

Empirical x Doritos® Nacho Cheese Spirit. Doritos is all about disrupting culture and bringing our fans unexpected, bold experiences," said Tina Mahal, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Frito-Lay North America. "We're always pushing our fans to try new things, so we figure it's time we disrupt the spirits category by offering our iconic nacho cheese flavor in a bottle."

Now the first thing that comes to my mind is who is the target consumer here? Possibly stoners that have the munchies but don't want to chew.

Full disclosure here, but I Don't drink alcohol. I don't have any philosophical reason not to. It's just that I don't like the taste, so I don't drink it. I've felt this way my whole life, so why change now?

I was thinking about this, and I thought there's lots of other consumer demographics out there that they could target. How about the Empirical x Kale infused spirit, A new way to put a little fun in your veggie smoothie. Try the Empirical x pizza infused spirit, (extra pepperoni please).

How about the Empirical x Kit Kat infused spirit because everybody loves a Kit Kat bar. Here’s an idea Empirical x Lucky Strike infused spirit, combining smoking and drinking, what could possibly go wrong?

I am obviously not the customer they are looking for, but I'm sure there will be some who will try it out. If you do, let me know what you think.