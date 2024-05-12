Do you have lead pipe in your Washington water system?

Lead pipe goes all the way back to Roman times, but even the Romans knew that drinking water from lead pipe might make you sick. It wasn't until the early 1900s that we realized the danger of lead poisoning. By 1930 most people were using copper instead of lead pipe for their homes, but it wasn't until 1986 that lead pipe was actually banned from use in the United States for transporting water.

Millions of lead pipes are still being used in the US for transporting water demonstrated by lead and water incidents in Flint, MI, Milwaukee, WI, New Jersey and many other communities across the US.

So, what about Washington State?

“On Monday (5/6) the EPA announced that over $28 million is going to be earmarked for removing lead pipe in Washington state. According to KHQ.com,

“The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on Mon., May 6 that $28,650,000 from President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will be going towards the identification and replacing of lead service lines in Washington. The EPA says the replacing of lead piping will prevent the exposure of lead in drinking water, which can have serious health impacts, one of which including the stunting of brain development in children.”

The EPA says the science is clear, there is no safe level of lead exposure. Lead will build up in the body even over multiple years and can cause serious health problems. small amounts of lead in children (especially 6 and under.) will negatively affect their physical and mental development.

At very high levels, of course lead poisoning can be fatal.

According to MayoClinic.com,

“Lead-based paint and lead-contaminated dust in older buildings are common sources of lead poisoning in children. Other sources include contaminated air, water and soil. Adults who work with batteries, do home renovations or work in auto repair shops also might be exposed to lead.”

To me it's really simple, just protect yourself.

Make sure your water is safe to drink. And if a construction crew wants to tear up your street to replace lead pipes? Don't complain, let them do it.

