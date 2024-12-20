Washington state Murder Hornets. Now not a problem.

Do you remember the first time you heard about Giant Murder Hornets coming to Washington State. Honestly, I don't. All I remember are the words murder and Hornets. That's all I needed to hear.

So yesterday morning I'm wandering around the building, and I hear on the farm news that apparently there are no more murder Hornets in Washington state. They have been eradicated.

Washington State Department Of Agriculture Sets Traps For Asian Giant Hornets Getty Images loading...

According to yahoo.com,

‘The Northern giant hornet, more commonly known as the "murder hornet," has been eradicated in the U.S., agriculture officials said Wednesday. In 2019 officials in Washington state received and verified two reports of the hornet. Efforts quickly began to track and get rid of them.’

The giant northern Hornet nicknamed the Murder Hornet. (Because that's scarier) Is a 2-inch-long Hornet with a Stinger slightly longer than a typical Hornet. The danger from the so-called Murder Hornet was not to humans but to other insects, including honeybees.

Washington State Department Of Agriculture Sets Traps For Asian Giant Hornets Getty Images loading...

It turns out that state, national and international agencies worked together to hunt these little boys down and get rid of them. They're not that easy to find, they like living in forested areas sometimes underground or inside trees.

When a crew finds a nest of Murder Hornets the process of getting rid of them is quite interesting.

According to yahoo.com,

‘After finding a nest in a tree, a team plugged the nest with foam, wrapped the tree in plastic and vacuumed out the hornets. They also injected carbon dioxide into the tree to kill any remaining hornets.’

Washington State Department Of Agriculture Sets Traps For Asian Giant Hornets Getty Images loading...

By the year 2022, scientists say they had over 1000 traps all over Washington state looking for Murder Hornets.

Even though Washington state officials say that the Murder Hornets have been eradicated, they are still going to continue to look for them just in case those little buggers try to sneak back in.

"Murder hornets" eradicated in the U.S., agriculture officials say

"Murder hornets" in America: What you need to know

Invasion! The threat from Asian giant hornets - CBS News



Where Are The Murder Hornets? After the Washington State Department of Agriculture announced that there were no CONFIRMED sightings of the Northern Giant Hornets, aka Murder Hornets, it got me wondering... what could they be up to? Gallery Credit: tsm/Timmy!



