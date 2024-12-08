One more shot at permanent Pacific Standard Time in Washington.

Daylight savings time, spring forward, fall back, adjust your clocks. Did we ever really believe that there were advantages to daylight savings time? At this point in my life, I'm

not sure. It's not that it's that hard to adjust my clock twice a year. In fact, quite a few my clocks pretty much adjust themselves, I don't have to touch them at all.

The push is on again to try to nail down permanent Pacific Standard Time in the state legislature, and there's also action to try to make it a national thing as well.

According to king5.com,

‘Washington legislators continue to pursue a fix to springing forward and rolling back the clocks. Two Washington state senators are trying once again to switch the state to permanent Pacific Standard Time. According to the pre-filed bill sponsored by Sens. Jeff Wilson and Manka Dhingra, the state would still advance clocks by one hour in the spring of 2025, but then would give up the practice for good when we roll back next November.’

Most health officials readily admit that switching between daylight savings and Standard Time actually has negative impacts on public health.

Back in 2019, the state approved legislation to permanently move to daylight savings time back in 2019. The problem with that is, that in order to do it, we have to get approval from Congress. The issue has been brought up many times by Washington state representatives, but there has been no action taken and here we are in 2024.

This new bill, if passed, would give Washington state the opportunity to opt out of daylight savings time without the approval of Congress.

So, which would you prefer? Permanent daylight savings time. Or permanent Pacific Standard Time.

I'm not sure I really care. Just make up your minds, OK?

