Turkey for T-Day; we don’t want to see how it gets to market.

The saying goes, we all love the sausage, we just don't want to see how it's made. Well, that's kind of how it works with turkeys and Thanksgiving. When we were kids eating lunch or dinner, we didn't think about where the food came from. We just gobbled it up. Then at some point, you'll learn that the hamburger you're eating came from a cow, and that the drumstick you're eating came from a chicken, and if you're really inquisitive, you look into how that is made.

Full disclosure, I'm an unabashed meat eater. Whether it's beef, chicken, Turkey, venison, what have you, I will eat it. I will say that I have tried out the plant-based hamburgers at Burger King, I was impressed with the flavor, although the aroma didn't, please me that much. (But I digress.)

This time of year, it's all about Turkey.

Turkey, if it's cooked properly, is wonderful. However, the turkeys themselves are not treated particularly well. It doesn't help that turkeys are the dumbest bird on the planet. Factory farms being what they are, there's not a whole lot of time spent on the welfare of what you're farming.

According to dailymail.co.uk,

‘Gut-wrenching footage of Butterball slaughterhouse workers torturing and sexually abusing turkeys has sparked outrage just before Thanksgiving as news of the horrific acts resurfaced on social media. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) launched an undercover investigation into Butterball's Ozark, Arkansas location between April and July 0f 2006.’

Now obviously the people from PETA are going to be disgusted about it because, well, they're from PETA, it's their job to be disgusted about how animals are treated. Especially when they're being treated that way to become food.

It's even possible that the rest of us might be disgusted about it as well because there are in fact poultry farmers out there that are trying to figure out ways to raise chickens and turkeys in a much more humane way.

I'm not saying that when you sit down to the Thanksgiving table that you stop everybody and say, “now kids we just want you to remember that the turkey we you're eating was once a living part of God's creation”. That would be like sitting down at the family table, having some venison for dinner and reminding your children that they're eating Bambi.

But at some point, kids need to learn where their food comes from, whether it's out of the ground, or a living animal.

Have a great Thanksgiving. Enjoy your Turkey (if that's your thing.)

