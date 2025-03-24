Have you ever had an image on your computer, and you had to convert it from 1 file type to another? Take a PDF and convert it to a DOC or possibly a JPEG. The Internet is chock full of all sorts of different kinds of free software that you can use to convert 1 type of file to another type of file. The problem is that they are not all benign.

The FBI is warning us to watch out for these kinds of free file converters because they could infect your computer with malware.

According to msn.com,

‘In a new post, though, the FBI Denver Field Office explains that cybercriminals have seized this opportunity to create malicious sites that instead of converting one file type to another actually install malware on your computer.’

Sometimes when I take a picture using my iPhone, I have to convert that photo to another file type and I've discovered that I can do that inside the software in my laptop, but I used to have to go outside and find file conversion software or get somebody else to do file conversion for me.

For me that time is no more.

I am not clicking on anything that I don't have firsthand knowledge of and can trust, and that includes things like Google Chrome. These days you can find all sorts of ads impersonating Google Chrome that aren't legit. If you do a web search for Amazon, be careful. There are fake Amazon websites out there ready to infect your computer.

This problem is never going to end, you just have to be more vigilant, if you think AI is going to solve your problems, I have a really nice piece of software in Florida I'd like to sell you.

Be vigilant, be skeptical, and keep your data safe.

