Find great BBQ in East Wenatchee five days a week. 

I am known for my love of good BBQ. I’ve found it in the tri-cities, in Cashmere, Kirkland, Lynwood, Wenatchee and now in East Wenatchee. It’s time for you to check out Bubba J’s BBQ at 360 Highline Drive E. Wenatchee.

I first found out about Bubbas from a coworker of mine. He works down the hallway, John Connor. John knows how much I like barbecue and so he told me about this new place that he was invited to try out. Bubba J's Catering and BBQ, Open Tuesday - Saturday, 11am - 8pm.

According to their website. www.bubbajsbbq509.com “Our story began with catering, and now we're thrilled to extend that same commitment to excellence to our food trailer. We're excited to bring our passion for culinary craftsmanship and community to a wider audience.”

Papa Jays has a solid menu with brisket, pulled pork, ribs, smoked sausage, with side items like BBQ beans, coleslaw, potato salad, French fries, smoked gouda mac and cheese, onion rings and what they call dinner cake (a cornbread muffin. Regular or Jalapeno). You can get the brisket and pulled pork as a sandwich, or you can get it by the pound.

So last week I decided to have lunch over there and see what it was like. They have a small indoor space where you can place your order and if you wish, stay and eat there. all the food is served out of their catering trailer which is right next to it. I wanted to try as many things as I could, so I ordered the smoked sausage on a bun. With sauce, I ordered two sides. BBQ beans and Mac and cheese. I also picked up a half pound of Pulled pork from my girlfriend.

I paid for my order, and they gave me a beeper and said when it beeps, I go pick up your order at the trailer, Cool. i got there early so they weren't terribly busy. About 6 minutes later, my food was ready, I picked it up, jumped in the car and went back to work. By the way, it's been my experience with BBQ that when the doors open, the sooner you get it the better it is.

When I got back to work, I let some of my coworkers sample the sides and the pulled pork and they all gave it a big thumbs up.

I really enjoyed the sausage. The bun was soft with just the right amount of sauce. (I had the choice of regular or spicy. I went with regular.) I did like the Mac and Cheese, but the real stand out on the sides was the BBQ beans, wow.

When you look at the menu, you'll also notice that they have some sweet things to go along with your BBQ, like Apple Crisp, Strawberry Shortcake, a chocolate chip cookie, or you can go for the Chocolate Chip Cookie Sunday. (I'll have to try those next time.)

There are several places you can go to get good barbecue in the Wenatchee Valley. Now we have a new one. Open Tuesday - Saturday, 11am - 8pm. Check them out for yourself.

oh man, now I'm hungry.