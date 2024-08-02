Fleet Week in Seattle. What is it? Are we invited?

When I think of Fleet Week, I normally think of. Fleet Week in New York. I guess because Jimmy Fallon makes such a big deal out of it. But we have our own Fleet Week and it's going on right now. In Puget Sound. It just so happens that it coincides with. Seafair Week. Which is one of Seattle's biggest parties?

According to seafair.org,

‘Known and loved as an unofficial Puget Sound holiday, this is the most anticipated event of the summer! Join in the fun and create memories that will last a lifetime!’

The whole concept of Fleet Week got started in San Diego back in 1935. You know, it never really occurred to me until now that I should have talked to my youngest son John and ask him if when he was in the Navy if he participated in Fleet Week.

According to Axios.com,

‘Tours of the USS Sampson, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer home-ported at Everett Naval Station, and a Coast Guard vessel will be open to the public from 10am to 4pm Thursday through Sunday. The ships are docked at the Coast Guard Base on Pier 46, according to Seafair.’

So, this week, the US Navy gets to partner with the city of Seattle and coordinate Fleet Week with Seafair. With all kinds of things for you to do, including touring the Coast Guard Museum Northwest, The Puget Sound Navy Museum and US Marine Corps displays and demonstrations.

Seattle fleet week 2024 newcomers guide and schedule - Axios Seattle

What Does the Coast Guard Do and 7 Coast Guard Facts to Know · United Service Organizations (uso.org)

Seafair 2024 - 75th Anniversary Seattle Summer Festival



