Ford is recalling over 100 thousand F150 pickups. 

When I was a kid growing up in Burien, I remember we had quite a few different cars. My dad worked on all of them. But he always made it clear that he was a Ford guy. I remember the 1951 Ford Woody station wagon that we had for years. Dad kept it in perfect shape until he Wound up selling it to a collector. Then he bought a 1963 Ford Galaxy station wagon. (a lot of kids in our family)

But we never owned a ford pickup. (Or a pickup truck of any kind.) It can be argued that the Ford F-150 is the best-selling vehicle that Ford has ever created going all the way back to 1975 when it was first introduced.

So why am I writing about this? Because USA TODAY is reporting. That Ford is recalling over 100,000 Ford F150’s.

Specifically.

“Certain 2021-2023 F-150 vehicles equipped with the Trailer Tow Max Duty package and a 9.75-inch heavy duty axle with a 3/4 float axle design.”

Now I have no idea what all of that is. But USA TODAY says the result is,

“The rear axle hub bolt may fatigue and break, according to the notice, which can result in damage to the axle hub splines.”

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says,

“Damaged axle hub splines can result in the vehicle to roll away when the vehicle is in park without the parking brake applied, or cause a loss of drive power, both of which can increase the risk of crash.”

USA TODAY is reporting that,

“In total, 112,965 vehicles are affected by the recall.”

USA TODAY goes on to report that,

“You can contact Ford's customer service at 1-866-436-7332, and Ford's number for this recall is 23S65.

You can also contact the NHTSA Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.”

It's at times like these that I think back and wish we still had that old 51 Ford Woody.