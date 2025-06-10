If you cruise through the deli section at Costco, you're going to find lots of wonderful edible treats. Among them is their pizza selection. (I'm not talking about the food court now.)

You find these rectangular delights in one of the refrigerated sections in a box, and there's a couple of different varieties. But the one I'm most interested in is the 4-meat variety.

you tube video / costcobuzz you tube video / costcobuzz loading...

According to msn.com,

‘The entree in question is actually a Roman-style pinsa pizza (so differentiated by its lighter, airier crust) featuring a whopping four meats — slow-aged pepperoni, Italian sausage, soppressata, and Italian meatballs. As delicious as it may sound, it's controversially priced at $14.99, which some customers are finding too expensive.’

First off, I have to tell you I've had the pepperoni version of this pizza before, and I thought it was quite good. The crust was a little bit thicker than I normally like, but it was crunchy and airy, so it was not heavy. I also found that it was really easy to cut it up into portions and put it in small freezer bags and freeze and it thaws and reheats beautifully.

photo by dave keefer photo by dave keefer loading...

But I love all-meat pizza. I feel that this particular version is something to really look at and if you find 14.99 a little too expensive, well think again. This compares quite well price wise to my favorite take and bake pizza place. In fact, if you're getting 4 meats, it's actually a little bit cheaper.

So, I did my usual Costco run on Sunday morning, looked around, and lo and behold, there it was, the fabled 4 meat pizza for $14.99. I picked one up and brought it home. A few things to keep in mind, first off, it will barely fit on a standard cookie sheet. My suggestion is to put foil down 1st, Preheat your oven to 425° and depending on your oven bake anywhere from 10 to 12 minutes. (a little longer if you have a slow oven.)

you tube video / costcobuzz you tube video / costcobuzz loading...

If you want the bottom of the crust to stay crispy, when you take it out of the oven put the pizza on a cooling rack. I had mine for dinner and then portioned the rest of it out into small freezer bags and put them in the freezer. It reheats really well.

This is way better than frozen pizza from the freezer aisle in your grocery store.



The Pricy New Costco Pizza That Has Shoppers Divided



Updates Coming to Costco Membership Prices How do you feel about these changes? Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM





The Insider's Guide to Costco Shopping: 15 Things You Should Know Learn about the 15 insider tips Costco uses to woo customers. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley



