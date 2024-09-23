Love ice cream? How do you feel about Frozen Custard?
You all probably know that much to my cardiologist's dismay; I love fast food. Even while I'm writing this, I'm trying to decide where I'm going to go for my fast-food fix for lunch. Well, something new has been added to Washington State. (Seattle area only)
According to Fox13Seattle.com,
‘Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is bringing its fan-favorite, fast-casual concept to the Seattle area for the first time.’ ‘the Seattle expansion is part of Freddy’s aggressive growth strategy, with 21 new locations planned across five U.S. markets.’
Now I know very little about frozen custard. (Just that it's good.) And I know nothing about Freddy's frozen custard and steak burgers, So I went on the interweb, which is the source of all things wonderful and fattening to see what they have to offer.
First off, like many fast-food restaurants, they want you to check out their app for their rewards program. I know it's hypocritical for me to say this but I'm really not fan of fast-food apps, I prefer to just drive up and order.
But looking at their website, they've got a few East Coast quirks, for instance they have cheese curds. Don't panic, they have fries, hamburgers, Milkshakes. They have a Patty melt, (Looks good) Crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, (I want mine spicy) anf they offer an all-beef hot dog. (don't forget to add the chili) They even have a veggie burger? (To go with your deep-fried cheese curds.)
After looking at their menu I think I may have to make a trip to Seattle to try this place out.
Then I'll have to take a nap before I drive home.
