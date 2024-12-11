Get a free meal from Burger King. But it will cost you 10 bucks.

You know if you've been following me at all, you know that I am a fan, dare I say, connoisseur of fast food. (I know it's not good for me. I still like it.) So, it's no surprise that I'm excited about this new offer from Burger King. My only complaint on this deal is I have to buy something in order to get something, which I guess is the American way.

Class Action Lawsuit Accuses Burger King Of Falsifying Whopper Size In Ads Getty Images loading...

According to msn.com,

‘This week, the "Home of the Whopper” has another giveaway up its sleeves, in addition to other deals and perks you’ll want to check out. On Dec. 13, Burger King is giving away free King Jr. Meals with a $10 purchase to celebrate the holidays. In addition, the fast food spot will offer more perks and deals as part of its “The Most Whopper-ful Time of the Year,” campaign happening all month long.’

If you do this, you're obviously either really, really hungry, or you have a friend that you would like to feed for free. Maybe this is the week you take that buddy out for lunch at Burger King. Just keep in mind they won't be impressed with your extravagance.

International Fast Food Chains In Asia Getty Images loading...

Your basic whopper junior meal includes a lovely beverage, a hamburger, cheeseburger, or a 4-piece chicken nugget; and a Mott's Natural Applesauce

Let's face it, you're not going to come off as a big spender but hey, free food is free food, I'll take it.

Some other deals you'll find at Burger King during the remainder of the month of December. You got your 3.99 Whopper Wednesday and on December 30th make a dollar purchase and get a free bacon cheeseburger.

As E Coli Cases Rise, Burger King Pulls Onions From Select Restaurants Getty Images loading...

I'm not sure if you've noticed this, but I noticed that they're not giving away the impossible Whopper. It's a hamburger, without the hamburger. That's OK, I tried it. It did not rock my world.

Burger King Is Giving Away Free Combo Meals This Week

