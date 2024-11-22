Washington lawmakers considering Free school meals in 2025.

School lunches. “Back in my day” the focus of ridicule, we all made fun of school lunches and although a few of us, brown bagged it, most of us were going for the school lunch. If I remember correctly, school lunch cost. $0.75 when I was in junior high. I may have mentioned this before but most of us looked forward to pizza for our school lunch. That was always a big day at the cafeteria even though their definition of pizza was a far cry from what pizza is today. (Hamburger Day was popular too.)

The good news for parents and students now is that Washington state lawmakers are thinking about offering free school meals for all students in 2025.

According to Bigcountrynewsconnection.com,

‘Sen.-Elect Marcus Riccelli, D-Spokane, has led previous efforts to expand free meals in schools and will introduce a bill in the 2025 session to reach all students. "This is a driver of health, it's a driver of reduction in absenteeism," Riccelli pointed out. "We can't expect students to do well and thrive academically if they're hungry."’

The biggest problem with Washington state stepping up and offering free school meals is that right now the Washington state budget is in deficit mode. As of today, Washington state's budget will be over $10 million more than it has over the next four years.

Right now, 70% of all students in Washington state Have free access to breakfast and lunch at school if they want it. That's almost 800,000 kids.

I'm hoping the state legislature can figure out how to feed the other 30%.

