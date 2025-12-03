There are a lot of reasons why we choose where we wind up living. Your job, your family, the climate, Opportunities for recreation, is it a good place to have fun?

Wallet Hub has put together a new survey, and it's all about the cities that are the most fun to live in in the United States, and happily, the Northwest seems to show up in the top 20.

According to wallethub.com,

‘The decision of where to live could save or cost you a lot of money and fun, so it’s fair to wonder what makes a fun city. At WalletHub, we define such a place as one that offers a little bit of everything for everyone — except maybe people seeking the most extreme thrills. In a city with enough variety, you won’t have to compromise with your friends, family, or even yourself about the next fun activity to do alone or together.’

source wallethub.com

Choosing a place to live with the most variety is probably the most helpful. When I was living in Seattle, there was no shortage of things to do and see, but ultimately, I had to go where the work was. I was just lucky that the city of Wenatchee also has so many great recreational possibilities. In the summertime, you have the City's Park system, hiking in the hills; Lake Chelan is practically in our backyard. In the wintertime, well, of course you have Mission Ridge, and Steven's pass is only a little farther away.

The survey conducted by wallethub.com includes a list of 182 cities.

The bottom 5 on that list.

Oxnard, CA, with a score of 21.75.

Bridgeport, CT with a total score of 21.47.

Yonkers, NY, with a score of 21.69.

Lewiston, ME, with a total score of 20.38.

And at the bottom of the list.

Pearl City HI, with a score of 16.77

Looking at the top five most fun cities.

New Orleans, LA. with a score of 50.56.

Atlanta GA, with a total score Of 57.68.

Miami, FL, with a score of 59.52.

Orlando, FL, with a total score of 64.88.

The number one most fun city in America.

Las Vegas, NV, with a total score of 75.00.

But what are the most fun cities in the Pacific Northwest?

Seattle WA came in at #20 with a total score of 49.21. The entertainment and recreation ranking came in at #16, and the nightlife and parties ranking came in at #13.

It turns out that Portland OR is the most fun city in the Pacific Northwest. According to these rankings it has a total score of 53.16. An entertainment and recreation ranking at 17 and a nightlife and parties ranking of 9.

Spokane, WA gets an honorable mention with an overall ranking of 102, and an entertainment and Recreation ranking of. 77, nightlife and parties ranking of 135.

Tacoma and Vancouver, WA show up on the list along with Salem, OR.

Hey, wait a minute, what about Boring OR? No, not on the list.

