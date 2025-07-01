I personally don't know anybody that likes to pay taxes. I personally have no problem paying taxes, but I don't have to like it.

Washington state has one of the highest gas taxes in the entire United States, and now it just went up, again. As of Tuesday, July 1st, our gas tax goes up another $0.06 for a grand total of 55.4 cents a gallon.

According to msn.com,

‘Washington state's gas tax will rise by 6 cents per gallon on Tuesday, after state lawmakers voted to approve the increase earlier this year. Why it matters: Because wholesale fuel prices are falling, Washingtonians may not wake up to a 6-cent spike at the pump, but they may "notice a little bit of an increase," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, told Axios.’

Now to rub a little more salt into the wound according to AAA the average price of gas is $3.31 a gallon as of Friday (6/27/25). Here in Washington state, the average will be around $4.45 a gallon, although you might see it a little bit higher than that in the Wenatchee Valley.

So, what do we get out of this?

This is all part of a bipartisan deal to raise more money for infrastructure in Washington state. With our higher gas tax and some changes in the diesel taxes the projections are that it will bring in about $1.4 billion over the next six years. This will help pay for repairs Of Washington roads, bridges and state ferries. No new projects are figured into this budget.

Get ready, because they're not done yet.

Our Washington legislators also voted not just to increase our tax by 6 cents tomorrow (7/1/25). They also voted to increase the gas tax by two cents every year automatically starting in July of next year. They say they're doing this because they don't want to keep voting on tax increases every year. Well, I guess that makes it easier for them, but not for the rest of us that have to pay even higher gas taxes again next year.

We're being told that other states are doing something similar. I have to say that's no consolation, that information does not make me feel any better.

Lawmakers are also concerned about the potential drop in gasoline usage as cars become more efficient. What are they going to do to raise money then? The answer might be to implement a highway use charge like the state of Virginia does.

None of these possibilities make me particularly happy, but if they put it in place, I will pay for it. That's the price I pay to live where I live.

