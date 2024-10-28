Heavy magnetic storm activity. Could it mean more Northern Lights?

Anytime there's any kind of heavy solar flare activity on our sun, the result is also geomagnetic storms around our planet, and that means more Northern Lights. (Or Aurora borealis.) Northern Lights are always spectacular to see, but not often visible in Washington state.

According to FoxWeather.com,

‘NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) said another strong X-ray flare happened on Saturday originating near the sunspot regions known as 3872 and 3873. It marks the second X-class flare since Thursday when an X3.3 flare happened from another region of the Sun. On Sunday, the SWPC issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch after satellites detected coronal mass ejection particles heading toward Earth. That was upgraded to a Geomagnetic Storm Warning on Monday morning.

Solar Eclipse Visible Across Swath Of U.S. Getty Images loading...

The NOAA space weather prediction center rates of solar storms on a scale of one to five. Their prediction is that this is going to be a moderate storm at about level 2. That unfortunately means for you night sky watchers that there will probably be no Northern Lights visible in Washington.

One of the downsides of this kind of solar activity is the potential damage that X-ray flares can cause to satellites. This is why all satellites are hardened against radiation which can damage delicate circuitry.

Aurora Borealis, Northern Lights, above boreal forest Eerik loading...

The International Space Station is also hardened against this kind of radiation because exposure is lethal to organic life.

It's a bit of a long shot, but there is the possibility that you might get to see some Northern Lights.

Good luck to you skywatchers.

Geomagnetic Storm Warning issued after strong flare erupts from Sun | Fox Weather

7 things to know about the Northern Lights | Fox Weather

Space Weather Live News & Updates | FOX Weather | FOX Weather



NJ's Northern Lights Display 10/10/24 After New Jersey had the rare treat of seeing the northern lights this week in the middle of the night they were back for a second time at a better time and even more colors. Thanks to a severe solar storm triggered by an outburst from the sun earlier in the week skies was filled with brilliant pink, green, purple and red around 7:30 p.m on Oct. 10. Here's a collection of photos sent by New Jersey 101.5 listeners from around the state. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander





Northern Coloradans Share Stunning Northern Lights Photos from October 2024 We asked you to submit photos on social media and the app and here are some great photos taken by Northern Coloradans. Gallery Credit: Tanner Chambers



