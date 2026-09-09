PNW spiders are looking for a love connection in your home

It's going on right now. Large spiders in the Pacific Northwest are looking for love inside your house. It's that late summer, early fall season when large spiders get tired of hanging out in dark corners and they come out in the open looking for a mate.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘It’s giant house spider season again — that magical stretch of late summer when adult males abandon their dark corners and begin crawling through Pacific Northwest homes in search of females.

They are not hunting you. They are not plotting a takeover. They are looking for love and, unfortunately, your bathroom is apparently on the way.’

Getty Images Getty Images

For most of the year, these spiders are pretty much out of sight. Hanging out in dark, undisturbed areas like garages, crawl spaces, basements, sheds and closets. But this time of year, they are out in the open. We have lots of different kinds of spiders in the Pacific Northwest, but there's only one that can really make you think twice about whether you even want to walk into the room, and that's the Giant House Spider.

Where do they come from?

It's not that these spiders just moved into your house; they've been there all along. They've just been hiding out. But now They are looking for a giant girl spider to make sweet, sweet love, and thousands of baby Spiders.

The scary thing is not that they're dangerous; it's just how big they are, and they just freak people out. (Me included.) The adult male spider can be as large as 4 inches from leg tip to leg tip and you'll find female spiders have larger bodies than male spiders. (Which to me makes them even creepier.)

Screen shot / MoreAboutSpiders.pdf Screen shot / MoreAboutSpiders.pdf

The coloring for both the male and female giant house spiders is basically brown, they are quite hairy and have muted markings. In some instances, even experts can't tell what kind of spider they really are until they get out a magnifying glass.

As I said before, I'm not a big fan of spiders. I'm sure they have their place, but not in my place. And any spider big enough that I can use a tennis racket to get rid of it, is too damn big.



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