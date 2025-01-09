Two cookie flavors get canceled by Girl Scouts after this season.
Just when you thought it was safe to answer the door when somebody Comes A-knocking, Girl Scout cookie season has begun. Girl Scout Cookies are one of the key impulse buys that is the downfall of pretty much anybody's diet and if you have a particular favorite cookie, you might want to stock up this year because it may go away next year.
Two cookie flavors will disappear after this 2025 season, S’mores” and “Toast-Yay! I have to tell you, I have never tasted either one of these cookie flavors, but that's because I immediately go for the Thin Mint. (It is the best.)
As impulse items go, Girl Scout cookies really are incredible. You see the cute little Girl Scout, probably the daughter of a coworker. How do you face somebody like that and say no, you just can't. So, you wind up buying 10 boxes of Thin Mint cookies. (No, that didn't happen to me.)
The price is going up
Just like everything else in this world, the price of Girl Scout cookies has gone up as well so brace yourself.
According to msn.com,
‘The price of a box could cost $7 — an increase of $1 from the last two years. The organization last hiked prices to $6 in 2023, citing “rising production and material costs.” Prior to that, the cookies increased in price from $4 to $5 a box in 2015.’
One year a coworker of mine brought his daughter down and they went through the entire building office by office During business hours, the kid made a killing.
By the way, don't complain about the price of the cookies, the cost for a child to become a Girl Scout is getting higher as well. Membership dues will rise to $45 a year in 2026 and again go up to $65 in 2027.
When the Girl Scouts come knocking on your door. By the cookies,
and try not to eat them all on the first day.
The Girl Scouts are retiring two cookie flavors after this season
Girl Scouts plan to retire 2 cookies at the end of the 2025 season: See flavors
How much a box of Girl Scout cookies costs throughout the years
Gallery Credit: Jessica On The Radio
Do You Remember These Girl Scout Cookie Flavors?
Gallery Credit: Allison Kay
Ranking The Best Girl Scout Cookies
Gallery Credit: Cort Freeman