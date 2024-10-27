Goldfish crackers are re-branding. Do they need to?
Every Sunday in the morning when they open, I go to Costco. It takes me about 15 minutes of roaming the aisles to pick up what I need, usually not a lot, and get out of there. It's been a while since I've picked up one of those giant cartons of goldfish crackers that Costco always has in stock. I like goldfish crackers. I don't think I've ever used them in soup more than once or twice in my entire life. Otherwise, I just put them in a bowl and eat them like popcorn.
Goldfish Crackers is one of the more recognizable brands that you would see on a shelf anywhere. Now they have decided to make a change.
According to usatoday.com,
‘The beloved Goldfish cracker's new name will temporarily be Chilean Sea Bass Crackers, the brand announced Wednesday.
The name change comes as the brand aims to expand its appeal toward adult snackers, including Millennials and Gen Z adults, the company announced.’
OK, you can relax, it's basically the exact same cracker. It's the same cheesy taste, It's the same size, it still has a little smile on it. They've just given it a different name. They think this will appeal to a slightly older demographic because somehow, they've decided that only children like them. (oh, so wrong)
Hey, I may be a child mentally and emotionally but I'm a full-grown man and I like some Goldfish crackers every once in a while. (I may have to buy some this Sunday.)
If you just must have the Chilean Sea Bass Crackers, they will be available through October 30th online. At. www.Chileanseabasscrackers.com. You can get 2 bags for $7.38 online.
They were sold out today, but they said they'd have more tomorrow.
