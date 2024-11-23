Spam on your Gmail account? Google may have a solution.

When I first started getting on the Internet, I didn't have an e-mail address, so I went ahead and got a Gmail address that I honestly never use. I don't think I've ever used it. Apparently, people who have Gmail addresses get a lot of spam. That would be the reason that Google now may have a new way to eliminate spam from your Gmail.

Sales Of Low Cost Canned Meat Spam On The Rise Amid Rising Food Cost Getty Images loading...

According to newsweek.com,

‘According to a recent run-through of the Google Play Services APK by Android Authority, the latest release reveals multiple references to "Shielded Email." This feature will allow users to create unique, random email aliases that forward messages to their primary Gmail account. The idea is to keep the actual email address private, reducing the risk of spam and unwanted contact.’

This “shielded e-mail" system sounds a little bit like what Apple was doing back in 2021. Looking at Googles “hide my e-mail" I know that by Internet standards, I'm old. So that explains why I haven't quite got this figured out yet. I don't know if it makes sense to me.

woman holding mobile phone with incoming call from unknown caller ronstik loading...

The thinking is that “shielded e-mail" will reduce spam for the estimated 2 billion users of Gmail, and in theory, it would also help to track services that might be gathering and selling personal information.

According to msn.com,

‘Shielded Email addresses can be discarded at any time and the forwarding will be disabled. Android Authority was even able to make the visual element show up for a screenshot, though it’s not actually functional yet.’

Confused angry man frustrated by online problem, hate stuck laptop fizkes loading...

Well, that sounds easy, right? Maybe for you, but not for this old fart.

I'll just keep deleting everything that has an address that I don't recognize,

and a few that I do recognize.

Gmail Proposes Radical Change to Eliminate Spam Emails - Newsweek

Gmail might start offering ‘dummy’ email addresses soon

Feast Your Eyes on Thanksgiving Facts You Didn't Know Think you know your Thanksgiving facts? Here's some you might not know.

Lightspeed, Texas Highways, Airport Parking Reservations Source: WalletHub Gallery Credit: Lori Crofford





How To Ensure You Buy The Perfect Holiday Gifts Buying the perfect gifts can be both stressful and challenging. Check out these tips and tricks for purchasing the perfect holiday gifts. Gallery Credit: Canva



