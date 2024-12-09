Washington state flags will be at half mast on Tuesday.

This Tuesday, Washington state flags will be at half-mast in memory of Dan Evans, former governor and senator. Governor Evans grew up in the Seattle area before he decided to join the US Navy during World War 2. After the war, he went on to receive bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Washington studying to be a civil engineer.

According to king5.com,

‘Washington state and United States flags will be lowered to half-staff Tuesday at state agencies in memory of a former governor and senator who passed away in September.

Gov. Jay Inslee directed the flags to be at half-staff until the close of business or sunset on Thursday. A memorial service will be held for Dan Evans at the University of Washington on Tuesday, where Evans once served on the Board of Regents.‘

Dan Evans, a Republican, went on to serve as governor of Washington state from 1966 to 1977, then became a senator from 1983 to 1989.

The life of Daniel J Evans was a life of service. In the military, in government and later as president of Evergreen State College.

UW President Ana Mari Cauce said in a statement,

"Governor Evans’ lifetime of public service embodied integrity, bipartisan collaboration and effective, humane policymaking that inspired generations of leaders through the Evans School of Public Policy and beyond,”

