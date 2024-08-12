Are Washington State health costs out of control?

When you're young you think you're invincible, you're going to live forever. As you get older, you realize that is not true and you begin to worry about the cost of health care. Over the years, as I've grown older, I've had a few health issues over the years. One in particular where I thought I might have pneumonia. After testing, it turned out to be “A-fib” or atrial fibrillation.

That trip to the clinic and then to the hospital for testing wound up costing me over $20,000. (Quite a shock really.) And because of a clerical error, my insurance did not cover it. Every year health care costs continue to increase in America and people in Washington state have noticed and are very concerned.

bigcountrynewsconnection.com reports.

‘A new report finds Washingtonians are worried about the rising costs of health care -- in some cases even avoiding treatment because of the price tag. The survey found 57% of respondents didn't seek medical treatment or modified their prescription drug use in the last year because of cost. One in three Washingtonians reported living in a household with medical debt.’

The results of the report indicate that a high percentage of people in Washington state fear that they may be put in a situation where they will have to choose between healthcare and food or shelter for their family.

And looming on the horizon, are potential health and insurance increases in the fall. At this point, there's no telling what health insurance is going to look like in Washington state come October.

Something really does need to be done, but nobody has a solution yet.

(I mean nobody.)

