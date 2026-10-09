The flu got an early start this season on the West Coast
So, the word is that the flu season has started early, and if you're the type of person that gets a flu shot, if you haven't got it yet, you're going to want to get it soon.
What is unusual is that the flu season started in the western part of the United States. Typically, the flu season will kick in, in the south and southeast part of the United States.
According to seattletimes.com,
‘Dr. Dawn Terashita is associate director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s Acute Communicable Disease Control Program, which saw flu activity rising in September, ahead of its typical early November start. Terashita said it’s too soon to know the reason behind this phenomenon.
The county’s flu season started on Sept. 28. But the early start alone isn’t an indicator that the season will be more severe, she said.’
This year's flu season started on September 28th, but that does not necessarily indicate a more severe season than last year.
The flu is still serious.
California's hospital admissions for the flu are low right now, but still they have seen 34 flu related deaths. Most health experts are still saying that vaccination is the best protection against the flu and are recommending people get their flu shots, especially if they are older or at risk?
There are multiple ways to get your flu shot Including the traditional strength jab in the shoulder. A nasal spray which is equally effective, and handy if you're afraid of needles. If you're over 65 and at risk, there is a stronger flu shot with the antigen four times as strong. There is also an mRNA vaccine provided by Moderna that has also been approved by the FDA.
The current strain of flu that we're looking at, (H3N2 subclade K) is said to be similar to last year's flu strain and is included in this year's vaccine.
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