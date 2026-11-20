I love Cajun and Creole food and we are lucky to have a great Cajun restaurant here in the Wenatchee Valley called Touch of Soul, 212 S Wenatchee Ave. Touch of Soul offers up authentic Cajun cuisine using classic family recipes from Louisiana that go back generations.

screen shot / google maps screen shot / google maps

According to touchofsoulwa.com,

‘Welcome to A Touch of Soul @ Kaos! We are a family-friendly restaurant specializing in authentic Cajun cuisine. Our dishes, such as Jambalaya and Southern BBQ, are made with love using 95% house-made ingredients. End your meal on a sweet note with our made-to-order desserts.’

Authentic Cajun cuisine.

Crawfish etouffee with fried catfish, Jambalaya, Crabby Shrimp and grits, two styles of gumbo and you can celebrate the Big Easy for dessert with a King cake.

screen shot / touchofsoulwa.com screen shot / touchofsoulwa.com

I've had a chance to sample many of the items on the menu. I have tried everything from boudin balls to frog legs. My personal favorite is the jambalaya, although I really enjoyed the shrimp po boy as well.

They have something for everybody on the menu. Including the kids.

Eat for half price.

Now you have the opportunity to eat there for half price with Seize the Deal. Your opportunity to buy a $50 gift certificate online and only pay $25.00. You can access this deal by logging on to thequake1021.com or by logging into the Quake 102.1 mobile app on your smartphone.

photo by Dave Keefer photo by Dave Keefer

If you don't have the Quake 102.1 mobile app on your smartphone, it's a free download. Just go to your App Store, do a search for the Quake 102.1 and it'll pop right up.

You can seize your "Touch of Soul" deal starting at 6:00 AM Pacific Time this Friday.

Seize the deal right now.



Light Up Wenatchee Photo Gallery 2025 Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby





Wenatchee's Pybus Market Pybus Market on a sunny day in the Wenatchee Valley Gallery Credit: Source: Mark Rattner with KPQ Newsradio 560



