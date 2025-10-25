Here we are racing up to Halloween and this year's Halloween is on a Friday, Lord help us all. I don't have the excuse of needing to go to bed early in order to shut the porch light off and not cater to any trick or treaters. I do go to bed stupid early if I'm getting up the next day to go to work.

It seems like I've been procrastinating on getting candy this year. I told myself I was going to do it last Sunday when I went to Costco and I forgot. (But did I really?) This Sunday, there will be no excuses, although I don't think I'll buy my Halloween candy at Costco, I don't know what I would do with the rest of the 25 LB bag.

The thing is that candy is more expensive this year.

According to axios.com,

‘Trick-or-treaters may get fewer sweets this year as high cocoa prices haunt the candy aisle. Cocoa prices have more than doubled since early 2024, pushing the Consumer Price Index for candy and gum up 8% and changing how people fill their candy bowls, per new reports from Wells Fargo, Empower and the National Confectioners Association.’

I've always been a fan of candy with chocolate, and it seems to me that I should provide a premium Halloween candy experience, so I will stick with chocolate or chocolate adjacent candy.

I'm not interested in giving out jaw breakers, taffy, candy corn, or peeps. (God help us.) Please never peeps. I can't even think of something to compare Peeps to; they're so far down on the list of preferred Halloween candy.

The thing is, it's more expensive now. An interesting statistic, 57% of Americans say that they will be spending less on Halloween candy this year from last year.

Last year, American's spent a lot of money on chocolate and Halloween candy, approximately $7.4 billion.

If you stop by my house, it's going to be Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Kit Kats. And maybe some mini-Snickers.

Dave’s candy update

On the way home yesterday, I had to stop at Albertson's to pick up some medication, and I went through the store to look for Halloween candy and didn't really find anything specific. Then as I was walking out the It never.

I try to hide it, so I don't eat the candy myself. (It never really works). The other day my sister told me that she bought Halloween candy and then couldn't find it.

Now there will be Halloween candy for Friday the 31st, whether I get trick or treaters, or not.

Happy Halloween, give me some chocolate.

Why Halloween candy prices are so high — and when relief may come

