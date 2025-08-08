Here we are. It's August, and at Costco they've been displaying Halloween merchandise for the last three weeks. Which raises the question.

Are you ready for Halloween?

We have a tradition here at the Radio Ranch where sometime near the end of September or the 1st of October, Mort (our local skeleton) comes out to play. You have certainly seen photos of him before on Facebook, and we will have more of them as he roams around the building.

But if you're a hard-core Halloween buff, there's only one place for you to go, and that is Spirit Halloween so, I decided to see if Spirit Halloween is already operating here in the Wenatchee Valley.

According to usatoday.com,

‘The company opened its first pop-up store in the Bay area in 1983 and was purchased by Spencer Gifts in 1999. Last year, over 1,500 seasonal locations opened across the U.S. While its brick-and-mortar stores are only seasonal, customers can purchase items online on Spirit Halloween's website year-round.’

Spirit Halloween locations are popping up all over the Northwest, including the Tri-cities Yakima, and in East Wenatchee this year. You can find the East Wenatchee Spirit Halloween inside the Wenatchee Valley Mall in East Wenatchee Occupying the old Bed, Bath and Beyond location.

The variety of products available at Spirit Halloween is staggering. Everything from costumes for just about anything you can imagine, Masks, Small decorations up to gigantic animatronic displays for your yard. With the prices on these big displays rising upwards of 400 to 500 dollars.

I've never been inside a Spirit Halloween store, although I might have to change that just for fun. The last major Halloween decoration purchases that I've made have been at Costco and Home Depot, believe it or not.

Home Depot is very serious about the products they offer for Halloween decorations.

So, whether you like to go crazy with your Halloween decorations or do none at all, either way, it's fine with me.

