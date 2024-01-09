Has your car insurance for 2024 gone up in Washington state?  

I just sent off the check for my car insurance renewal today and realized that the insurance on my car has gone up by 33%. his is the daily driver, so I need this vehicle. I need to be able to travel every day to and from work.

I made the payment to extend my insurance because I must be legal while driving. but I was curious, so I called up my insurance agent to say, “hey what's the deal”? His reply was that the cost of repairing my car if I were to get in an accident has increased, so the cost of my insurance has increased.

Now at this point I'm thinking maybe I need to find a different insurance agent but that's not fair. He doesn't control the cost of the insurance. He just sells it. So now maybe I just need to find a different insurance company. Does he represent a different Company that has better rates?

For me, this is a little frustrating. I don't have time to be looking for a new insurance company. It might be worth my while if I can get that insurance payment back down to where it was. (Or at least close.)

Maybe what I need to do is just drive a junker to work every day. My son has an old Camry he wants to give away. I wonder if it's worth driving that thing. It would probably save me money for insurance, but it would probably cost me more in gas and oil. (It is a little leaky.)

So, there's the choice, drive a newer car that always runs and gets you where you're going and is comfortable or, drive a piece of junk that is cheaper to ensure but costs you more in upkeep.

I don't know about you; I'm sticking with my newer car. What about you?