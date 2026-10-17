In October, we have haunted houses, we've had haunted museums, this year we will have a haunted PUD building, and in Western Washington we also have haunted car washes at least two of them.

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Honestly, I had no idea that haunted car washes were a thing, especially in certain states.

Where to find them

Texas, Michigan, and Florida, have the most with Texas and Michigan tied for first place with haunted car washes at 16 each.

This whole thing is spearheaded by a chain of car washes, “Tommy's Express car washes” Where you will find 131 “Tunnels of terror” across America.

Youtube / The Haunted Carwash https://youtu.be/0OHFlC_vxpU?si=5sFfb-LIPfyeYviV Youtube / The Haunted Carwash https://youtu.be/0OHFlC_vxpU?si=5sFfb-LIPfyeYviV

According to hauntedattractionnetworks.com,

‘A haunted car wash is a drive-through haunt inside a working car wash tunnel: everyone stays in the car, the driver shifts to neutral, and costumed performers come at the windows while the conveyor pulls the car through the wash.

“To make the most of the experience for guests, sites adjust their car wash belt down to the slowest possible speed,” Tommy’s Express says on its Tunnel of Terror page. “Once the gate arm goes up, expect 3 minutes of terror!”

In Washington

2 “Tunnel of Terror” car washes are located in Washington state.

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Everett (8101 Evergreen Way): October 23, 24, 30 and 31, Friday and Saturday, 6 to 9:30 p.m. $25 a car, members free.

Union Gap (26 Adelyn Way): October 16, 17, 23 and 24, Friday and Saturday, 7 to 9 p.m. $20 a car, members free. Presale tickets are sold on site.

Haunted car washes even have their own websites, one in particular, Haunted carwash.com.

If you don't mind a long drive, you'll find some haunted car washes in California.

A little closer to home, you will find the Classy Chassis Haunted Car Wash in Tacoma October 27th and 28th.

Youtube / The Haunted Carwash https://youtu.be/0OHFlC_vxpU?si=5sFfb-LIPfyeYviV Youtube / The Haunted Carwash https://youtu.be/0OHFlC_vxpU?si=5sFfb-LIPfyeYviV

Think of it this way, you go get your car clean, and then you need to launder your underwear.

Happy Halloween, everybody.



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