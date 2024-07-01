I know it’s supposed to be good for me. I still don’t want it.

I'm an old guy and for old guys, change is bad. Even if the change isn't bad, us old guys still think it's bad. Take plant-based meat. (Please). When Burger King came out with their plant-based Impossible Whopper hamburger, I tried one just for the fun of it. It tasted OK, but it smelled kind of weird. I don't know why. (It didn't smell broiled).

Don't even ask me what Tofurky is, I have no idea. We seem to have plant-based beef patties, plant-based hot dogs, and plant-based meatballs. Now they're working on plant-based fish patties, I'm still trying to get used to fish based fish patties. I'm sure they're all very healthy.

“A review of previous studies found that risk factors for heart disease, including total cholesterol, LDL cholesterol and body weight, improved when various animal-based meats were replaced with a substitute made from plants”

There is no doubt that instead of taking pills for that issue, I should be eating better. I just can't seem to do it. Is it because I have no willpower? Is it because I have no impulse control? For me, I think it's a combination of both. That's not an excuse, mind you, I'm just telling it like it is.

Years ago, my cardiologist told me that if I did not lose weight, I would be knocking at least 10 years off my lifespan. Honestly, that was a wakeup call.

And then I went right back to sleep.

We all need to eat better. But every once in a while, we need a doughnut.

