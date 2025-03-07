What is the healthiest fast-food burger to eat in Wenatchee?

I don't know about you, but when I make the decision to go out for a fast-food burger, usually for lunch, the last thing on my mind is which one is the healthiest choice to eat. OK, that's probably not the best mindset for me to have considering that I'm overweight and “kind of” on a diet.

So, if I'm going to have a fast-food burger, I guess I need to start considering the idea of finding the healthiest fast-food burger, and where would I find that here in Wenatchee, WA?

According to msn.com,

‘Eating healthy to lose weight or prevent disease often takes a little bit of planning and time in the kitchen. Sometimes life can throw you out of your healthy routine, and you need to grab something quick for lunch. Fast food isn't the healthiest choice, but it can suffice when you don't have many options.’

So, where do we start Looking.

Your average triple whopper with cheese comes in at about 1220 calories. Now compare that to a simple flame broiled burger, 240 Calories. That's a big difference, but what about flavor?

McDonald's offers a 250-calorie burger. The fat content is down to 3.5g, but the sodium is up to about 510 milligrams.

Wendy's has an option you might consider a junior burger Coming in at 250 calories with 4G of fat and 440 milligrams of sodium.

Dairy Queen is not doing so well they're healthy choice comes in at 320 calories, 5 grams of saturated fat and 850 milligrams of salt.

Now, if you're willing to branch away from beef, you have several choices of chicken sandwiches. Chick-fil-a offers a grilled chicken sandwich It's not fried and there's no Mayo or cheese, so that'll save you some calories there, but it's still clocks in at 450 calories.

Another healthy option might be the Taco Bell Fresco Tacos, only 140 calories. But seriously, who's going to eat only one of those? Not me.

To sum it up

Stay away from something that's fried. Try to avoid giant globs of mayo and cheese, and the less bread in your sandwich, the better.

Good luck in your search for healthy fast food.

