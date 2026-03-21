Heinz, as a brand, is no stranger to mixing flavors and putting them out there in the marketplace. If you need an example, just take a look at Mayochup, a mixture of mayonnaise, and ketchup. The pros at Heinz are not the only ones trying to think up different flavors to put out there in the market. There are some creative individuals out there that are doing it for themselves.

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Dijon McFarlane (Yes, that's a real person), Came up with his own condiment flavor that Heinz released. Chipotle flavored honey mustard.

"The chief enemy of creativity is good sense" - Pablo Picaso

So, brace yourself, because Heinz has something new to offer and it's the opportunity to let you create your own sauce for yourself and the family at select locations around the United States. The Heinz Remix Sauce Machine.

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According to msn.com,

‘So, if you consider yourself a sauce connoisseur, Heinz's first-of-its-kind sauce dispenser is finally rolling out—and it just launched in a new state. Heinz's Remix machine, which is akin to the Coca-Cola Freestyle machine and allows customers to create their own sauce with more than 2,000 customization options, is officially available in the state of Washington at the Muckleshoot Casino Resort.’

There's a method for using the machine. First off, you start with the base sauce. You have 5 to choose from including mayo, mustard, ketchup, barbecue and ranch.

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Then you get to create.

You can choose up to two additional flavors to give you that mix that you're looking for. You can select from honey, jalapeno, garlic, bacon, buffalo, and chipotle.

I can think of a few combinations that I might be interested in. Maybe a barbeque, bacon, chipotle sauce, (I think I would like that on a pulled pork sandwich), or possibly a ketchup, honey, garlic sauce. (I would try that on a burger.)

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I must confess though, that I am basically just a ketchup kind of guy. I consider ketchup to be another food group. When I look at French fries, I just think of them as a ketchup delivery system. You can't imagine how much ketchup I will go through in a month.

Thank God for Costco.