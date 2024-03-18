Do you feel safe in your home? Look at these facts.

Full disclosure. I live in a little bit of a sketchy neighborhood. I'm not so worried about personal safety. I do have a concern regarding break-ins. It's not like I have anything extra valuable in my home, but I am concerned. Now, after reading an article on aol.com, I am very concerned.

Here are some facts.

In 2019, burglaries in Washington state were the lowest they've been in seven years. Since then, burglaries in Washington state have been on the rise. In 2022. According to the FBI. Burglaries in the state We're up to 43,481 for the year. (If you want to look at the charts, click on this link. CDE (cjis.gov))

According to aol.com.

“Washington has the highest burglary rate of any state in the U.S., according to an analysis of FBI crime data conducted by Suzuki Law Offices. The Arizona-based law firm concluded that the Evergreen State saw 548.4 burglaries per 100,000 residents, more than double the national rate of 254.3.”

Yeah, we're #1. Numbers two, three, and four are New Mexico, Oklahoma and Arkansas, respectively.

So, what can you do to protect yourself.

Just some commonsense stuff.

Make sure you have good solid dead bolts on all the doors that enter the house.

Porch lights with motion detectors.

Solid locking latches on all your windows.

consider getting an alarm system for your home.

Never invite strangers into your home.

If you own a dog, you're one step ahead, you have a four-legged burglar alarm.

And don't forget to lock your car when you park it. Stolen vehicles account for more value than any other item taken in the state of Washington.

Don't live in fear, Talk to your neighbors, and sleep well.

Washington is a top state for US burglaries, FBI crime data study says. How bad is it? (aol.com)