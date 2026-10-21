This weekend, take trip to Puyallup for the WA. State Horror Con

I'm not a huge horror movie fan, but there are a few that I have watched and thought were very clever, and yes, a little gooey. “Cabin in the Woods” is one of my favorites. From years gone by if you're looking for something a little campy I think “Army of Darkness” rates high. It could be the “Citizen Kane” of horror movies.

It's happening this weekend.

It's called the Washington State Horror Con.

According to wahorrorcon.com/show-info,

‘The Washington State Horror Con is full of fun and fun guests. Click Here to see the Guest List and the days of their appearance. Over the course of three days, the guests will be at their designated booths to meet their fans. This is where attendees will be able to get autographs, table photos (selfies), and even video or voice recordings. All of these items are purchased at the show and are not pre-sold. You may bring your own items to get signed, but remember that each guest always reserves the right to not sign something they find offensive or objectionable.

The show offers Professional Photo Ops with any of the Featured Guests.’

40 plus special guests will be present for various panels, actors, actresses, even a few professional wrestlers.

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What else will you find there?

You'll have the opportunity to get photo opportunities with various actors and public figures like Ric Flair, Matthew Modine, and others. The cost varies anywhere from $50.00 to $160. depending on who you're getting your photo with. (I think Ric Flair is the most expensive, $160.00) If you would like your photo op to be with the person in character and costume. Sorry, that's going to cost you more.

I could get my photo taken with three of the cast members of Cabin in the Woods for only $170. (That's a deal, right?)

If you're into gaming.

There are four different horror gaming tournaments that will be taking place during the event.

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Multiple panels will be held. Three on Friday the 1st starting at 4:00 PM.

7 on Saturday Including an after-hours concert with Emily Kinney from The Walking Dead.

6 on Sunday. Including a Cabin in the Woods reunion event at 4:00 PM.

(OK, now I want to go.)

Over 150 different vendors will be on the site to satisfy your every desire, and to separate you from your money.

The event takes place this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at The Washington State Fair and Events Center in Puyallup, WA.

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Hours and prices.

Friday from 2:00 to 8:00 PM.

Saturday from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM

Sunday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Ticket prices are for adults 13 and older, $35 for Friday only, $55 for Saturday only, $45.00 for Sunday only, or $100 for the entire three days.

And yes, if you're going to take your children 12 and under it's still going to cost you, Single day tickets are $25. The entire weekend $55.

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It turns out I have a bit of a personal connection to the. Washington State Horror Con because my co-worker Chris and his girlfriend are regular attendees. Chris says it's a lot of fun.

I would imagine it's kind of like people watching, but on a whole different level.



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