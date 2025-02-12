How about a corner store or cafe in your WA state neighborhood?

Some Washington state legislature legislators are putting forward a proposal that would allow neighborhood cafes and markets.

According to axios.com,

‘Supporters say having markets and cafes tucked into neighborhoods makes cities more friendly and walkable. But local zoning rules often ban such businesses in residential zones. House Bill 1175 would force cities and towns to allow neighborhood stores and neighborhood cafes in any area zoned for housing.’

I remember growing up in my neighborhood when I was a kid. Technically we called it Burien, but we were kind of in that weird sort of no man's land between Seattle and Burien. Our house was just across the street from the Rainier Golf and Country Club, and it was a short bike ride for me to go down to the corner store and buy candy, and right across the street was the local grocery store. (Neither of those exist now in that area.) These days you'll find an O'reilly's auto Parts, Several restaurants and a convenience store.

It has been proven in the past that one way to create a small community. Is to create businesses that turn into gathering places. Like corner stores, small restaurants and cafes. I'm not talking about a town or a city, I'm talking about a neighborhood that has people, and places where people can gather and interact.

You can think of it as legislation that changes some zoning laws. You can think of it as a social experiment. It has me curious to find out if its intent will actually be realized.

