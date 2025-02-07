Illegal gambling kiosks busted in Seattle, Tacoma and Lakewood

Certain types of gambling are legal in the state of Washington, but they are very strictly regulated by the Washington State Gambling Commission. It's not unusual to see pull tab games in bars Like the Igloo Tavern on North Wenatchee Ave. Gambling thrives at Native American casinos like the Mill Bay Casino in Mansion. Over the years I've dropped a little bit of money at the blackjack tables at Mill Bay.

Not obviously regulated by the Washington State Gambling Commission is online gambling either on your computer or on your phone.

On Tuesday. (2/4/25) The agency paid a visit to five different locations in Washington state. To pick Up illegal online gambling systems.

According to KING5.com,

‘the seven machines were seized after agents served five separate search warrants, but the agency did not disclose the names of the stores involved.

In addition to the kiosks, $2,317 in cash was recovered.’

The raid was conducted with the cooperation of Police departments in Tacoma, Pierce County, Seattle and Lakewood.

The thing that I found Interesting about this is that all of these systems were found in predominantly low-income neighborhoods. Studies show that people in these kinds of neighborhoods that are gamblers have a tendency to wager more money than people in higher income neighborhoods.

The individuals who owned, operated and placed these systems in those neighborhoods knew this and profited from it.

