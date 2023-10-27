I’m an electronics hoarder, and I need help. 

I'm an electronics hoarder. I came to this realization a few months ago as I was walking around my house, I'm looking around and I'm seeing electronics everywhere. I have a TiVo DVR that I haven't used in 10 years, I have two VHS video players Neither one is hooked up to anything. I have three DVD players, none of them working. I have a real to reel tape player that I haven't used in years.

I will say this, I've managed to get rid of most of my old computers and monitors. A big thank you to Pacific Power Batteries for that. I do have keyboards, a flatbed scanner, External hard drives and more, all of it obsolete.

It's a borderline sickness and I can't get over it. I needed help and that's when I went to the Internet and googled, how do I get rid of all this electronic junk? I want to do it in a responsible way, but I also want to get this stuff out of the house.

Consumer Reports has three suggestions on how to recycle your old electronics. According to www.consumerreports.org

“1. Take It to a Recycler

Plenty of nonprofit organizations and local communities offer options to help you recycle old electronics. One group, Call2Recycle, offers drop-off locations for rechargeable batteries and cell phones all over the U.S. To find a location, just enter your ZIP code at Call2Recycle.org.

Donate It

If your used gadget still works—or, in many cases, even if it doesn’t—there’s probably a charity or nonprofit out there that would be happy to take it off your hands. You can start by checking local organizations for older people and recreation centers. Make sure to get a receipt so that you can deduct your donation on next year's tax return.

Take It to a Tech Firm

Many electronics manufacturers and retailers offer robust recycling programs. A chart at the Environmental Protection Agency’s website lets you search programs by product or company.”

Locally try these places out. Give them a call to find out first if they can help you.

Wenatchee Valley Salvage & Recycling, 295 Urban Industrial Way, East Wenatchee, wenatcheevalleysalvageandrecycling.com

T&c Recycling, 1631 S Wenatchee Ave, Wenatchee,

If you need to dispose of old computers and monitors, Pacific power and batteries are worth a try, call first. Sometimes they can help you, sometimes not. They do charge by the pound.

I've not done it myself, but I'm told that Goodwill will take in DVD, TV’s, and VCR's, even old stereo gear.

Some of this stuff has got to go, any ideas? Let me know, I’m running out of room.



